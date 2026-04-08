Minus 3 vehicles, gun, 6 shelters, and at least 4 ruscists: combat operations of "Steel Border" brigade. VIDEO

Over the past 24 hours, border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade have carried out strikes on enemy positions in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, UAV operators carried out strikes using kamikaze drones and fibre-optic bomber drones.

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It is noted that the crews hit targets at a distance of up to 30 kilometers.

As a result of the combat operations, the following were destroyed:

3 vehicles;

1 gun;

6 shelters;

at least 4 occupiers.

The fighters shared the footage on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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