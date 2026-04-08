Russian soldier on battlefield feigns death in vain to avoid drone strike. VIDEO
Operators of attack drones from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Konstiantyn Ostrozkyi demonstrated a high level of vigilance and precision in neutralising enemy personnel. This was reported by Censor.NET.
A video released shows an incident in which a Russian occupier, having spotted a Ukrainian drone, attempted to resort to trickery. The invader lay motionless on the ground, pretending to be a dead soldier, hoping that the drone operator would not waste ammunition on a ‘dead’ target.
However, the occupier failed to fool the experienced aerial reconnaissance specialists of the 30th Brigade. After careful observation, a precision strike was carried out.
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