Fighters from Skelia unit withdraw two soldiers from position after year in encirclement in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" have withdrawn two servicemen from the 30th Brigade from their position; the pair had spent a year effectively surrounded in the Kramatorsk direction of the Donetsk region.

"Skelia" reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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365 days at the position

"A year at the position. Our comrades from the 30th Brigade held their defences for 365 days in the Kramatorsk direction— without withdrawing or losing their position. Changes on the front left them effectively surrounded. Scouts from the "SKELIA" regiment made their way through enemy lines, reached the soldiers, and rescued them from the trap. The rescue operation lasted three days and was successfully completed," the statement reads.

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What did the soldiers say?

The Ukrainian defenders evacuated by Skelia said they had moved into the positions last year, one in March and the other in November. The soldiers were holding positions along the highway near Sloviansk.

According to one of the servicemen, they sheltered underground and dug in deeper so that enemy heavy artillery could not reach them.

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