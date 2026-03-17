Daily Russian strikes: Kostiantynivka is turning into ruins – General Staff. PHOTOS

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region has come under constant Russian attacks, with aerial bombs, artillery and drones destroying the city every day and complicating the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing materials from the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

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"The city continues to be destroyed by daily strikes from the Russian army. Aerial bombs, artillery and drones are wiping out one block after another. Of some buildings, only the foundations remain," the statement says.

Enemy FPV drones are hunting people and vehicles. They track cars and attack everything that moves, both military personnel and civilians.

Read more: Russia bombed dam near Kostiantynivka with FAB-500 aerial bomb











Evacuation is almost impossible

The safe evacuation of local residents is almost impossible — the enemy is shelling the access roads to the city, and due to the occupiers’ constant strikes, it is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver even humanitarian aid.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 1,127 strikes recorded, one person injured. PHOTOS











At present, soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo are holding the defence in Chasiv Yar — on the eastern approaches to Kostiantynivka — holding back the advance of Russian troops towards the town.