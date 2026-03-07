Russia bombed dam near Kostiantynivka with FAB-500 aerial bomb

On March 6, Russian troops dropped a FAB-500 guided aerial bomb on a dam near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, causing flooding in part of the area and posing a threat to residential and critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov.

According to him, the bomb had a guidance and correction module and hit a dam in the Novodmytrivskyi district, causing part of the area to be flooded.

Horbunov noted that both critical and residential infrastructure in the community had been damaged. Due to the complex security situation and proximity to the line of combat, it is currently impossible to conduct a detailed inspection and assess the extent of the damage.

Strikes on the Donetsk region

On the night of Saturday, March 7, 2026, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a KAB-500 missile. One man was killed and six people were wounded, including children.

See more: Ukrzaliznytsia has already restored most of sections damaged by shelling: trains are returning to their schedules. PHOTO