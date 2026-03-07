Ukrzaliznytsia has already restored most of sections damaged by shelling: trains are returning to their schedules. PHOTO

Ukrzaliznytsia has already repaired most of the damaged sections after the night shelling and is gradually returning passenger trains to their schedules and usual routes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of Ukrzaliznytsia.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where was the damage?

In particular, railway workers carried out repairs in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions, where they repaired tracks, contact wires and supports.

"Work is still ongoing in the Zhytomyr region, where significant damage to the railway track has been recorded due to a large number of drones hitting it. As a result of running on detour routes, we are experiencing delays to a number of trains. You can track the movement of your train on the uz-vezemo website. The delay time may change. Please follow the notifications in the app and pay attention to announcements at stations," the statement said.

Read on Censor.NET: Massive attack by the Russian Federation: trains on several routes are changing their routes, - Ukrzaliznytsia

Meals will be provided for passengers on all flights that are delayed by more than 5 hours.

Also read: Russia attacked residential and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, - Kuleba

Massive attack on 7 March

As reported, the enemy targeted energy facilities and railways at night: 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones.

In particular, the Russians struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles: seven people were killed, including two children.

Russia also attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: the consequences are being recorded in three districts.

After the UAV attack on Cherkasy region, rescuers pulled two children and four adults from the rubble.

Large-scale fires were recorded at infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.

Read: About 1,200 houses in Kyiv remain without heat after Russian attacks, - Klitschko