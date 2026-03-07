Russians strike high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missile: eleven dead, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, an enemy ballistic missile struck a multi-storey building. People may be trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia strikes high-rise building

"A direct ballistic missile strike on a high-rise building in the Kyiv district has been confirmed. There is significant damage and a fire, and people may be trapped under the rubble," Terekhov said at 2:12 a.m.

Update

As of 4:20 a.m., one person is known to have died. Another 10 people were injured, including a 6-year-old and 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

"Ten people may be trapped under the rubble, including a child. All necessary forces are involved at the scene, and a search and rescue operation is underway," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the enemy strike, the entrance to a five-storey residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv was virtually destroyed. A nearby building was also damaged.

At 5:03 a.m., Terekhov reported a second victim of the Russian strike.

At 6:20 a.m., it became known that rescuers had found the body of a third victim.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

"The body of a fourth victim has been found," Terekhov reported at 6:52 a.m.

"Rescuers have recovered the bodies of four people from under the rubble of a five-story building," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Search and rescue operations and firefighting efforts are continuing on an area of 300 square meters. Units from Kharkiv and other State Emergency Service garrisons, including sappers, dog handlers, and psychologists, are working at the scene.

There may still be people under the rubble.

At 7:54 a.m., rescuers recovered the body of the fifth victim.

"According to preliminary information, a child was killed as a result of a hostile strike on Kharkiv. The body of a 13-year-old girl was found at the site of the shelling," Syniehubov said.

Mayor Terekhov said that rescuers had recovered the body of a sixth victim.

"The sixth victim found is a boy," Terekhov later reported.

Search operations continue in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

8:30 a.m. - The body of the seventh victim was recovered from the rubble, Syniehubov reported.

Search operations continue in Kharkiv.

At 12:31 p.m., Syniehubov reported that fragments of the body of the eighth victim had been found under the rubble of a destroyed five-story residential building in Kharkiv.

During the day, Terekhov reported that the death toll from the Russian strike had risen to ten.

As of 2:10 p.m., 11 people are known to have died, including two children, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The search operations continue.

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Saturday, March 7, a series of explosions rocked the capital. Russia launched ballistic missiles.

Consequences of the attack















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