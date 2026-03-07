UAV attack on Cherkasy region: rescuers pulled two children and four adults from rubble. PHOTOS
Russian drones struck the Cherkasy region, destroying houses and cars. Rescuers pulled two children and four adults from the rubble.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Air defence forces over the Cherkasy region destroyed 14 Russian UAVs.
As a result of the drone crash in the Shpola community, one residential building was destroyed, two more were damaged, as well as farm buildings and several cars. Rescuers evacuated six people, including two children born in 2020 and 2021.
"We have three victims with acute stress reactions. A woman with children was examined by doctors and refused hospitalisation," Taburets said.
Consequences of the attack
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