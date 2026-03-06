Russia attacks Ukraine with drones on evening of 6 March – Air Force

On the evening of 6 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

A UAV heading toward Kharkiv was reported at 6:06 p.m.

Chernihiv region: a UAV heading toward Slavutych/Honcharivske was reported at 6:15 p.m.

A UAV passing through the northern Kyiv region heading toward Ivankiv was reported at 6:34 p.m.

A UAV heading toward Hostomel/Bucha was reported at 6:49 p.m.

A UAV is heading toward Kyiv!, reported at 6:56 p.m.

A group of UAVs from the Kherson region heading toward the Mykolaiv region was reported at 7:12 p.m.

Another group of UAVs from the Chernihiv region crossing the Kyiv Reservoir heading toward Vyshhorod/Kyiv was reported at 7:15 p.m.

A UAV heading toward Mykolaiv was reported at 7:17 p.m.

Sumy region: a group of UAVs passing through Boromlia heading toward Poltava region was reported at 7:35 p.m.

A group of UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the Cherkaske was reported at 7:46 p.m.

A group of UAVs from the Black Sea waters heading toward Ochakiv was reported at 7:58 p.m.

A UAV from the east heading toward Kharkiv was reported at 8:20 p.m.

Several groups of UAVs from the Kherson region heading toward the Mykolaiv region were reported at 8:30 p.m.

At 8:41 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Poltava region: UAVs heading toward Myrhorod and Reshetylivka.

Mykolaiv region: UAVs heading toward Snihurivka/Bashtanka.

A group of UAVs from the Chernihiv region heading toward the Kyiv region.

At 9:44 p.m., , the Air Force reported:

Kirovohrad region: UAVs heading toward Znamianka.

Poltava region: UAVs heading toward Dykanka, Reshetylivka, and Zinkiv.

New groups of UAVs are passing through the Sumy region toward the Poltava region.

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