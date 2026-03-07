Strike on Odesa region: large-scale fires at infrastructure facilities. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 March, enemy strike drones attacked Odesa and the surrounding region. The Russians targeted infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa. Hits on infrastructure facilities were recorded.

No information about casualties or damage to residential buildings has been received," Lysak said.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the strikes caused large-scale fires at infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.

More than 80 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack.

See more: Enemy targeted energy and railways at night: 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





