Enemy targeted energy and railways at night: 29 missiles, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

During the night attack, Russia launched 29 missiles and hundreds of drones. In Kharkiv, a ballistic missile destroyed the entrance to a building, killing seven people and injuring more than 10. Energy facilities and infrastructure in several regions were damaged, and there are casualties and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Since last night, the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv has been cleared after a Russian ballistic missile strike. The entrance hall was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighbouring building were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, seven people are known to have died. More than ten people have been injured, including children. There may still be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on site to rescue them," the statement said.

Strikes on energy and railways

Zelenskyy noted that last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles (almost half of them ballistic) and 480 drones. They targeted energy facilities in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernivtsi regions, and railways in the Zhytomyr region.

Damage has been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions. The relevant services are working wherever necessary.

"These brutal attacks against life must be met with a response from our partners. I thank everyone who will not remain silent. Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, so support must continue. The PURL programme must continue to work just as actively. We are counting on active cooperation with the EU to ensure greater protection for our people. I am grateful to everyone who is helping to strengthen our defence," Zelenskyy emphasised.

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Consequences of the attack







