Zelenskyy awards "Azov" fighters and presents brigadier general shoulder marks to Prokopenko (Redis). PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the command post of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Azov in Donetsk region, where he awarded the fighters with orders and presented brigadier general shoulder boards to Denys Prokopenko (Redis).

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Awarding of soldiers

During the trip to Donbas, Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with servicemen of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov of the NGU at the command post.

The president thanked the fighters for defending Ukraine, awarded them the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, For Courage, and Danylo Halytskyi, and presented Brigadier- General shoulder boards to Denys Prokopenko.

Watch more: Ukrainian Azov Corps troops rout Russian armoured columns near Dobropillia. VIDEO

What was discussed

The head of state heard reports from Prokopenko and Bohdan Hrishenkov (Puhach), commander of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov of the NGU.

"Thank you for defending our state since the first days of the occupation of Crimea and part of our east, Donbas, and throughout all the years of the full-scale war, for your courage.

The brigade’s fighters took part in eliminating the Dobropillia breakthrough. They are now defending this direction: holding Rodynske, Bilytske and Shakhove, and organizing the defense of Dobropillia. We discussed the situation in their area of responsibility, funding for the drone track, AWOL, evacuation, and the repair of logistics routes. All proposals from the military will be taken into account and processed promptly," Zelenskyy said.

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