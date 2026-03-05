Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed situation in Iran and €90 billion loan for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Iranian strikes
The parties discussed the situation surrounding Iran and the challenges in the oil and fuel markets caused by the Iranian regime's actions. They also exchanged details of contacts with leaders of countries currently under Iranian strikes.
"There must be closer coordination in Europe regarding the situation in general," Zelenskyy noted.
Loan for Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Meloni also spoke about what is necessary for the decision on a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine to finally become operational.
"These are funds that must guarantee our resilience in defense against Russian aggression and are effectively secured by frozen Russian assets," Zelenskyy remarked.
Paralympic Games
Furthermore, the parties discussed the situation regarding the Paralympic Games. The President emphasized that this is not the first time this year that an unprincipled decision has been made by such international committees.
"I thank Giorgia for the joint position on this issue and for all the assistance, particularly for the energy support during the winter and for Italy's decision to continue aid to Ukraine this year," he added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password