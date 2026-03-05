At US request, Ukraine will provide necessary equipment and specialists to defend against "shaheds" in Middle East – Zelenskyy
Ukraine has received a request from the United States for support in defending against "shaheds" in the Middle East. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that the necessary equipment be provided and that Ukrainian specialists be deployed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.
Request from the United States
"Ukraine has received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region," the president said.
Ukraine to provide equipment and specialists
Zelenskyy noted that he had instructed that the necessary equipment be provided and that Ukrainian specialists be present, who can ensure the required security.
"Ukraine helps partners who help our security, protect the lives of our people. Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the United Kingdom wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
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Zelenskyy later said that the United Kingdom had not made direct requests to involve Ukrainian experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
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