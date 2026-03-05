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At US request, Ukraine will provide necessary equipment and specialists to defend against "shaheds" in Middle East – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to help US defend against "shaheds" in Middle East

Ukraine has received a request from the United States for support in defending against "shaheds" in the Middle East. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that the necessary equipment be provided and that Ukrainian specialists be deployed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Request from the United States

"Ukraine has received a request from the United States for specific support in defending against ‘shaheds’ in the Middle East region," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine has never received weapons from partners capable of striking at distance beyond 250 km – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to provide equipment and specialists

Zelenskyy noted that he had instructed that the necessary equipment be provided and that Ukrainian specialists be present, who can ensure the required security.

"Ukraine helps partners who help our security, protect the lives of our people. Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on shift in negotiation process: Ukraine waiting for date from US

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that the United Kingdom wants to involve specialists from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.

  • Zelenskyy later said that the United Kingdom had not made direct requests to involve Ukrainian experts in shooting down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9157) USA (7138) middle east (89) Shahed (1428)
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