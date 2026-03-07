Russia attacked residential and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, - Kuleba

On the night of March 7, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukrainian settlements. Residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"A night of Russian terror. The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are casualties. We offer our sincere condolences to the families whose loved ones were taken by Russia. Among the wounded is an infant. Doctors are fighting for the lives of all the victims," the statement said.

Drones attacked the railway infrastructure

Drones attacked four railway substations in the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions, as well as a number of railway bridges. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"Due to damage, some trains have been temporarily rerouted. Repair work is ongoing at all facilities," Kuleba said.

During the air raid alert, more than 20 trains were stopped in safe locations, which is standard procedure to protect passengers and railway employees.

See more: UAV attack on Cherkasy region: rescuers pulled two children and four adults from rubble. PHOTOS

Strikes on port infrastructure

The enemy also attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa region.

The strikes caused a fire in tanks containing vegetable oil and damaged a grain warehouse. No casualties were reported.

Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath. Port infrastructure has been damaged at another port.

See more: Strike on Odesa region: large-scale fires at infrastructure facilities. PHOTOS