About 1,200 buildings in Kyiv remain without heat after Russian attacks – Klytschko

In Kyiv, municipal services have restored heat supply to 2,500 out of 2,600 high-rise buildings that were left without heating after a Russian attack on February 12.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a Telegram post by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko.

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"About 100 buildings are still without heat — out of the 2,600 high-rise buildings that were left without heating as a result of the enemy attack on the capital’s infrastructure on February 12," the statement said.

Read more: Shmyhal: 20 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Kyiv and region, additional capacity expected soon

How many buildings have already been restored?

Utility workers have already restored heat supply to 2,500 buildings. They continue working to bring heat back to the remaining buildings.

Many buildings remain without heat after previous strikes

Klytschko also recalled that more than 1,100 buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts remain without heat after previous strikes. Heat cannot currently be restored there due to critical damage to the Darnytsia CHP plant.

Read more: Difficult power situation in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions after night shelling – Svyrydenko