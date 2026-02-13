Shmyhal: 20 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Kyiv and region, additional capacity expected soon

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, 20 MW of distributed generation capacity has been put into operation. Additional capacity is expected in the near future.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this following a meeting of the Headquarters, Censor.NET reports.

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Electricity and heating supply situation

Shmyhal said energy workers are gradually restoring electricity and heating supply. Recovery work is ongoing, and debris removal continues at destroyed facilities.

However, the situation with electricity and heating supply remains difficult. More than 60 electricity crews and 193 heating crews are working on restoration.

Read more: Difficult power situation in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions after night shelling – Svyrydenko

Distributed generation

"We are increasing distributed generation capacity. Twenty megawatts have already been commissioned in the capital and the region, and additional capacity is expected soon. All installations must operate, not just stand idle. Over 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered from Energy Ministry hubs this week. Today alone, the Energy Ministry distributed 115 tonnes of aid. All equipment is already on its way to the regions," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Ukraine reduced power at eight of nine nuclear reactor units after Russian strikes, - Grossi

Partner assistance

The official said Ukraine is also expecting additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund announced by Sweden, the European Commission, Denmark and Germany. In total, this amounts to more than €82.5 million for the purchase of necessary equipment.

"Today, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received €6 million in grant assistance from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade," the minister added, thanking partners for their support.

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