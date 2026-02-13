Difficult power situation in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions after night shelling – Svyrydenko

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions are facing a difficult situation with electricity supply after Russia’s overnight attack, and Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions are also experiencing problems after yesterday’s shelling.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this following the daily energy sector conference call, Censor.NET reports.

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Where is the situation most difficult?

"Our focus is on stabilizing energy supply across Ukraine," Svyrydenko stressed.

According to her, after the overnight shelling, the situation is difficult in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions after yesterday’s shelling.

Read more: Ukraine reduced power at eight of nine nuclear reactor units after Russian strikes, - Grossi

Kyiv

In the capital, more than 60 crews are working on restoring the electricity supply, restoration work to return heating is also ongoing.

Odesa region

In the Odesa region, energy workers are working on restoring power to over 130 thousand subscribers who were left without an electricity supply.

Read more: Utility charges to be recalculated. People should pay only for services received, Svyrydenko says

Preparation for new shelling

"We expect frosts next week. Repair crews are doing everything possible to accelerate repairs at all energy facilities," the minister added.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations to prepare all necessary resources for a rapid response to new possible shelling in conditions of severe cold. If necessary, additional invincibility points and high-capacity generators will be deployed.

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