Ukraine reduced power at eight of nine nuclear reactor units after Russian strikes, - Grossi

Due to military operations last weekend, Ukraine was forced to reduce the capacity of eight of the nine nuclear power units under its control, and to shut down one for repairs due to equipment problems caused by voltage fluctuations.

This was reported by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to Censor.NET.

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"Military activity over the past weekend was again directed against the Ukrainian power grid, affecting the operation of nuclear power plants. All reactor units across Ukraine, except for one, were forced to reduce power, and several power lines outside the stations were disconnected," the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that one reactor unit was disconnected from the grid, and another was shut down due to equipment problems caused by voltage fluctuations.

Read more: IAEA expands missions to two more electrical substations related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Grossi

It is also reported that on February 10, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost connection with one of its two external power lines—the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power line was disconnected. As of February 21, the plant was operating on a single 750 kV power line, Dniprovska. The IAEA suggests that the shutdown was caused by hostilities near the distribution station.

In addition, the heat pipeline from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Energodar was damaged, leaving the city without heating for several hours. The agency has not yet received information about the timing of repairs, but has stated its readiness to negotiate a ceasefire to allow them to be carried out.

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian side, since February 12, all power units of the nuclear power plants controlled by Ukraine—Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi—have been operating at a capacity of 7.5 GW out of a total of 7.88 GW.