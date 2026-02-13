IAEA expands missions to two more electrical substations related to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, - Grossi

The missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been expanded to include two more substations in Ukraine that are important for the operation of nuclear power plants.

This was reported by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, according to Censor.NET.

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"Given the ongoing military activities, two more substations were added to the mission, bringing the total number of IAEA team visits to these facilities to 12," the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that the IAEA team that visited the substation in western Ukraine was forced to evacuate due to an air raid alert. At the same time, specialists at the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants were also forced to take shelter.

Read more: Ukraine’s nuclear plants restore over 90% capacity after Russian attack – SNRIU

"We are fortunate to be able to use our staff, who are already deployed throughout Ukraine, to gain valuable first-hand knowledge of the impact of these attacks on nuclear safety and security. We will continue to report on the nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine in accordance with the seven indispensable pillars," Grossi said.

It is also reported that this week, the agency's teams at the Rivne and Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plants safely carried out a rotation.