Ukraine’s nuclear plants restore over 90% capacity after Russian attack – SNRIU

Ukrainian nuclear power plants have restored more than 90% of capacity after Russian forces struck electrical substations on February 7.

This was reported by Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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"Following Russia’s latest strike on electrical substations, nuclear power plants are restoring capacity. More than 90% of capacity has already been restored," he said.

Korikov also assured that Ukrainian nuclear power plants are operating steadily and that radiation levels at plant sites remain within normal limits.

Read more: Russian strikes threaten nuclear safety: all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have suspended operations, - Grossi

Massive February 7 attack

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight and in the morning on February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country, from the west through the central regions and further into the eastern regions.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used:

Russia’s strategic aircraft (including Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3);

numerous Shahed-type drones.

Launches of "Kalibr" and "Zircon" missiles were also recorded.

Read more: ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted as result of attacks by Russian Federation, - IAEA