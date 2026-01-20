ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted as result of attacks by Russian Federation, - IAEA

Several Ukrainian electrical substations were damaged as a result of morning strikes by the Russian Federation, and the Chornobyl NPP completely lost its external power supply.

This was reported on the IAEA page on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced Several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by widespread military activity this morning. ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted," the statement says.

Read more: Sybiha called on international partners and IAEA to take measures to prevent Russian strikes on nuclear power plant substations

IAEA "actively following"

Grossi stressed that the IAEA is "actively following developments in order to assess impact on nuclear safety."

What preceded it?