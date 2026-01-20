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News Russian strikes on NPP substations Safety at ChNPP
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ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted as result of attacks by Russian Federation, - IAEA

ChNPP lost external power supply

Several Ukrainian electrical substations were damaged as a result of morning strikes by the Russian Federation, and the Chornobyl NPP completely lost its external power supply.

This was reported on the IAEA page on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced Several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by widespread military activity this morning. ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted," the statement says.

Read more: Sybiha called on international partners and IAEA to take measures to prevent Russian strikes on nuclear power plant substations

IAEA "actively following"

Grossi stressed that the IAEA is "actively following developments in order to assess impact on nuclear safety."

МАГАТЕ про ЧАЕС

What preceded it?

Author: 

NPP (105) IAEA (281) Chornobyl Power Plant (82)
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