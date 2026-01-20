ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted as result of attacks by Russian Federation, - IAEA
Several Ukrainian electrical substations were damaged as a result of morning strikes by the Russian Federation, and the Chornobyl NPP completely lost its external power supply.
This was reported on the IAEA page on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced Several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by widespread military activity this morning. ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted," the statement says.
IAEA "actively following"
Grossi stressed that the IAEA is "actively following developments in order to assess impact on nuclear safety."
What preceded it?
- On 18 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing new strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular nuclear power plants.
- It was also reported that the National Guard was stepping up protection and security at the Chernobyl NPP and the exclusion zone.
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