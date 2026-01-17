Sybiha called on international partners and IAEA to take measures to prevent Russian strikes on nuclear power plant substations

Russia plans dangerous strikes on substations that supply electricity to Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on social network X by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"According to our intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous strikes on substations that supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Moscow knows no bounds in its genocidal goal of depriving Ukrainians of electricity during the cold winter. We are sharing this information with our partners, warning them of the potentially catastrophic consequences," he wrote.

As Sybiha emphasized, it is time for the world, in particular the IAEA and major world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans.

Read more: Enemy shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv: three people were injured (updated)

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence reported that Russia, the aggressor state, was considering options for attacks on power transmission substations that supply Ukraine's nuclear power plants. Such actions are part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Kyiv to accept unacceptable terms for ending the war and weakening Ukraine's support from its partners.