Russian strikes threaten nuclear safety: all Ukrainian nuclear power plants have suspended operations, - Grossi

Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to suspend electricity production on the morning of February 7 after a massive Russian attack.

This is stated in a public statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in X, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukrainian nuclear power plants have again reduced their electricity production capacity this morning following the resumption of military activity by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Grossi points out that the Russian Armed Forces' strike affected power substations and led to the shutdown of some power lines. The Director General of the IAEA calls for "restraint," as the deterioration of the Ukrainian power grid has dangerous consequences.

Read more: United States and Russia must renew nuclear arms control treaty, - Pope Leo XIV

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used:

Russian strategic aviation (in particular, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3);

many Shahed-type drones.

Launches of Kalibr and Zircon missiles were also recorded.

The shelling has caused massive damage to energy infrastructure, resulting in emergency power cuts in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power cuts are currently not in effect due to the situation.

As a result of a massive Russian strike on substations and 750–330 kV power lines, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. Energy facilities in eight regions were hit by Russian missiles and drones.