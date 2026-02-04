United States and Russia must renew nuclear arms control treaty, - Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV called on the United States and Russia to urgently renew the START III nuclear arms control treaty, which expires this week.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Lev XIV stressed that the current situation in the world requires maximum efforts to prevent a "new arms race." In this context, he appealed to Washington and Moscow to immediately resume negotiations on the START-3 treaty.

"I make an urgent appeal not to allow this instrument to lose its effectiveness. Now more than ever, it is important to replace the logic of fear and mistrust with a common ethic capable of guiding choices for the common good," said the Pope.

The START III treaty, signed between the US and Russia in 2010, expires on Thursday. The document limited the offensive nuclear capabilities of the two countries, which possess the largest nuclear arsenals in the world.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin unofficially proposed extending the treaty for another year, but US President Donald Trump did not respond to this initiative.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine do not include "nuclear umbrella," - Zelenskyy

For reference