Security guarantees for Ukraine do not include "nuclear umbrella," - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of nuclear weapons within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine is not up for discussion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is no question of nuclear weapons. As for security guarantees from our European partners and the United States of America, we are discussing both the contingent and protection on land, in the air, at sea, as well as a separate track on air defense," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also noted that strengthening the Ukrainian army and additional funding for personnel are being discussed. He identified the key issues as staffing combat brigades and ensuring their high combat readiness.

We would like to remind you that Ukraine has informed its European partners about its need for missiles for air defense systems. No new systems have been received from the US, and although missiles are on their way, Ukraine wants to speed up their delivery.

Read more: No new US air defense systems, Ukraine asks to speed up missile deliveries, Zelenskyy