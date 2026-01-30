Russia carries out seven drone strikes on railway facilities in past 24 hours – Svyrydenko

Russia continues targeted attacks on Ukraine’s civilian logistics. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has struck railway infrastructure facilities seven times with drones.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia strikes logistics routes

Russia is deliberately striking our logistics routes — this is deliberate terror against people and civilian logistics. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out seven drone strikes on railway facilities.

See more: Enemy attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipro: depot destroyed, station damaged. PHOTOS

Railway attacked at Synelnykove station

The enemy struck the railway infrastructure at Synelnykove station. Electric train cars while parked, freight cars, locomotives, tracks, power lines, and administrative and production buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russia to keep striking railway infrastructure. Aim is to halt Ukraine-Poland logistics link – Flash

For security reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to keep restrictions in place on traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Today, all trains that were to depart from Zaporizhzhia are leaving from Dnipro. Passengers on evening services are being transported by bus transfers provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.