Day in Donetsk region: 1,127 strikes recorded, one person injured. PHOTOS

In Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka districts, high-rise buildings, private houses, and infrastructure were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, an FPV drone injured a civilian, and in Druzhkivka, a boiler room and houses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Pokrovsk District

In Novotroitske and Toretsk, Shakhove district, two houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A high-rise building was damaged in Lyman. Fourteen private houses and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. Infrastructure was damaged in Pryvillia.

In Kostiantynivka, an enemy FPV drone wounded a civilian.

Read more: Russia is accumulating forces for spring offensive in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

In Druzhkivka, the Russians struck with a KAB-250 bomb and drones, damaging two private houses and a boiler room.

Sloviansk was attacked by five drones, including Molniya-2 and Granat-4, reported Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk Military Administration.

"Private houses, administrative buildings, equipment, and cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.















