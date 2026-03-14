Russia is preparing for offensive in Sloviansk direction, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

The 81st Airborne Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces is thwarting the enemy’s plans in the Sloviansk direction. In particular, crossing points, artillery positions and enemy infantry have been destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the brigade’s press centre.

Russian tactics

As noted, the enemy continues to press forward, using small-group tactics. With the arrival of sunny weather, the Russians are moving less actively during the day, but their activity increases at night – they use anti-thermal imaging cloaks and the specific terrain to redeploy.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two dead, six wounded. Enemy shelled 10 settlements. PHOTOS

Preparations for an offensive

According to preliminary information, personnel and armoured vehicles are being prepared for a likely offensive. Despite the difficult situation, the paratroopers of the 81st Brigade are ready for the scenarios the enemy is working through daily in the Sloviansk direction.

"The number of UAV strikes by the enemy has increased – the most commonly used are fibre-optic kamikaze drones, 'Molniya' and 'Lancet' loitering munitions, as well as drops from 'Mavic'-type quadcopters.

We have also observed that the enemy is constantly conducting reconnaissance using ‘Krylo’-type drones, which are used to direct artillery fire and strike drones," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState