Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian forces have gained ground in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has gained ground in Berestok (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the statement says.

Read more: Pace of evacuation in Donetsk region has slowed, with about 20,000 civilians now remaining in active combat zone

Updated maps

Read more: About 20 Russian soldiers remain surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov