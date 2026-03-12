Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState
Russian forces have gained ground in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has gained ground in Berestok (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the statement says.
Updated maps
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