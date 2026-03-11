Pace of evacuation in Donetsk region has slowed, with about 20,000 civilians now remaining in active combat zone

About 20,000 civilians currently remain in the active combat zone in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Dmytro Petlin, head of the operational duty service, communications, notification, and public information department of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilisation and Defence Work of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an online briefing.

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Active combat zone

"About 20,000 people remain in the communities classified as being in the active combat zone," Petlin said.

He added that there are currently 21 such communities in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Over two thousand civilians remain in Kostiantynivka, and it is almost impossible to evacuate them, - RMA

Evacuation in the Donetsk region

Petlin noted that, overall, more than 1.3415 million civilians, including over 205,000 children, have evacuated from their permanent places of residence in settlements of the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities since February 2022.

According to him, since the beginning of March, the pace of evacuation in the Donetsk region has decreased slightly, and a little over 2,200 people, including 340 children, have evacuated from their permanent places of residence outside the region.

It is reported that about 180,700 civilians currently remain in the territory of the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, including 11,224 children.

Read more: 1,603 children remain in forced evacuation zone in Donetsk region – RMA