Over two thousand civilians remain in Kostiantynivka, and it is almost impossible to evacuate them, - RMA

More than 2,000 civilians remain in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. It is almost impossible to evacuate them from the town.

This was reported on television by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

There are 2,000 residents in the town

"The city of Kostiantynivka is a very difficult city in general, with more than 2,000 people still remaining there. And it is almost impossible for police units, government agencies, State Emergency Service units, or charitable organisations to go there and pick them up now," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to the official, only units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are evacuating civilians. In particular, the 28th brigade evacuated a wounded person yesterday.

It is impossible to bring in aid

In addition, Filashkin added that it is almost impossible to bring humanitarian aid there because the enemy controls all access roads to the city with FPV drones and fibre optics.