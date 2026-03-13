Day in Donetsk region: two dead, six wounded. Enemy shelled 10 settlements. PHOTOS

On 12 March, Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast hit 10 settlements and damaged 13 civilian objects, including five residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Kramatorsk district

The enemy struck Druzhkivka with four "KAB-250" bombs and three FPV drones, injuring six civilians. Two private houses and a civilian car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, enemy drones damaged an administrative building and two cars. In Shabelkivka and Tetianivka, one private house each was damaged, and in Raihorodok, three outbuildings were damaged.

Ten houses were damaged in Malynivka, Mykolaiv community.

In Serhiivka, Andriivska community, a house was damaged. In Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivska community, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and in Starovarvarivka, three houses and two cars were damaged.

See more: Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

The Russians killed one person in Lyman.

In Kostiantynivka, a civilian was killed and a private house was damaged as a result of artillery shelling.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.

Consequences of the attack

















