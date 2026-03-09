Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 8 March 2026, Russian troops intensively shelled two districts of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

As noted, four high-rise buildings, two private houses, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged in Mykolaivka. Eight private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. One person was killed in Shabelkivka, Kramatorsk community. A car was destroyed in Serhiivka, Andriivska community. Three people were wounded in Druzhkivka, and a high-rise building and a private house were damaged.

Read more: Russian strike on Druzhkivka on March 2: 3 dead and 16 wounded, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

According to the RMA, a house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.







See more: Day in Donetsk region: 1,127 strikes recorded, one person injured. PHOTOS