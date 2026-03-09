Russian troops shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 8 March 2026, Russian troops intensively shelled two districts of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
As noted, four high-rise buildings, two private houses, an administrative building, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged in Mykolaivka. Eight private houses were damaged in Sloviansk. One person was killed in Shabelkivka, Kramatorsk community. A car was destroyed in Serhiivka, Andriivska community. Three people were wounded in Druzhkivka, and a high-rise building and a private house were damaged.
Bakhmut district
According to the RMA, a house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.
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