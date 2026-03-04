Russian strike on Druzhkivka on March 2: 3 dead and 16 wounded, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS
In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the airstrike launched by Russian forces on March 2.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
Three killed and 16 injured
As a result of the enemy strike, three people were killed and 16 were injured. The body of the last victim was recovered from under the rubble only on the third day of the search.
Thirteen residential buildings and 14 cars were also damaged.
Rescuers cleared 55 tonnes of structural debris, extinguished a fire on the third floor of the damaged building, and put out fires in four vehicles.
The State Emergency Service added that emergency workers had been operating under the constant threat of repeat strikes. The work has now been fully completed.
Background
It was reported on 2 March, it was reported that Russian troops had struck Kramatorsk. Druzhkivka also came under enemy fire.
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