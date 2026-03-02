Enemy strikes Donetsk region in morning: three killed in Kramatorsk, two in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS
On 2 March, at 08:14 a.m., Russian troops launched an attack on Kramatorsk. Druzhkivka also came under enemy fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko.
Shelling of Kramatorsk
"According to preliminary information, three people were killed.
We are establishing the final consequences of Russian terror," Honcharenko said.
Two people were also injured as a result of the attack.
Strike on Druzhkivka
At around 10 a.m., Druzhkivka came under shelling. Seven apartment buildings were damaged.
"At present, two people are known to have been killed and 11 injured," Filashkin noted.
Background
Over the past day, Russians attacked settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times. Two people were killed in Kramatorsk.
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