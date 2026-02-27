Day in Donetsk region: two dead and four wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 26 February, the enemy launched 186 strikes along the front line and residential areas. Nine settlements came under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the village of Bilenke, and the villages of Bokove, Kopani, and Novopavlivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Kucheriv Yar in the Shakhovska community.

One person was injured as a result of a KAB-250 bomb hitting Dobropillia, damaging a private home. One private house was damaged in Kopani and Bokove.

Kramatorsk district

In Sloviansk and Mykolaivka, enemy FPV drones damaged one civilian vehicle each.

The enemy shelled Bilenke with artillery, injuring two people and damaging six private houses.

Russia dropped four KAB-250 bombs on Novopavlivka, damaging a disused factory.

The Russians carried out four strikes on Druzhkivka, three of them with KAB-250 bombs, killing two civilians and injuring another person. Seven private houses and a boiler room were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians advance near three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Platonivka, Siversk district.



















