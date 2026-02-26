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Russians have advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy advances
"The enemy advanced near Riznykivka, Pazeno, and Pryvillia," the report states.
Updated maps
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