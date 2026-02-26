Russians have advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy advances

"The enemy advanced near Riznykivka, Pazeno, and Pryvillia," the report states.

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Updated maps







Read more: Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Defense forces are increasing aerial reconnaissance and mining enemy advance routes, - Operation Task Force "East"