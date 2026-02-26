Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Defense forces are increasing aerial reconnaissance and mining enemy advance routes, - Operation Task Force "East"

The occupiers have intensified their efforts to encircle Pokrovsk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking countermeasures: aerial reconnaissance, additional mining, and destruction of Russian UAV operators.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Operation Task Force "East".

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"The enemy has intensified its efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. Ukrainian defense forces are countering these enemy intentions. In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance and additional mining of likely enemy advance routes are being carried out.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent the invaders from advancing further, destroying vehicles that enemy assault groups are attempting to use," the statement said.

The military notes that search and strike operations by our units are also continuing in Mirnograd and its surroundings. The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three people wounded and houses damaged as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", the occupiers' losses remain the highest—450 occupiers over the past day.

In addition, 1,030 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 92 other weapons and equipment were destroyed or damaged.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 41 Russian UAV control points have been destroyed.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential," said the Operation Task Force "East".

Combat operations

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians attempted to advance on our troops' positions five times, towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks on the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopilya, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiya, and in the direction of the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka.

Read also on Censor.NET: Eight settlements north of Pokrovsk are not even in the "gray zone." They are controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the "East" Operational Headquarters.

"According to preliminary estimates, over the past day, our soldiers eliminated 122 occupiers and wounded 33 in this direction; they destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, one motorcycle, an artillery system, and three motor vehicles. Two vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and 12 enemy personnel shelters were hit," the military said.