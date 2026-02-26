Day in Donetsk region: three people wounded and houses damaged as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 February, according to Censor.NET.
Pokrovsk district
Seven houses were damaged in the Shakhovskyi community: two in Zoloty Kolodiaz, Toretske, and Novotroitske, and one in Vesele. Three houses were damaged in Dobropillia, Kryvyi Rih community.
Kramatorsk district
Bakhmut district
One house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region seven times in 24 hours. 250 people, including 33 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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