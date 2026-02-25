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Queen Hornets drone smashes 28 ruscist shelters with munition drops. VIDEO
Pilots of Cursed Empire used Queen Hornets drones to strike occupiers’ shelters within their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, the soldiers carried out 28 drops from a 17-inch drone.
Among the key advantages of the Queen Hornets drone are:
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the ability to be repaired quickly right in the field;
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maximum speed of 160 km/h;
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flight range of up to 20 km;
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flight endurance of 25 minutes;
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payload weight of up to 9 kg.
The drone is equipped with two 6s4p batteries and a drop system.
Footage of the UAV in combat was posted on social media by the soldiers.
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