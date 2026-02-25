In the Pokrovsk direction, which remains the area of most intense fighting, Ukrainian defenders are increasingly replacing manpower on the front lines with robotic systems. According to Censor.NET, unique footage of real combat has appeared online, showing a ground drone eliminating enemy manpower.

Thanks to remote control, the operator was able to ambush the invaders and destroy them without risking the lives of personnel.

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Details of the robotic attack:

Ambush: A ground-based robotic complex (NRK) equipped with a large-calibre machine gun was pre-positioned in the "grey zone".

Accuracy: The video shows two Russian soldiers trying to advance through the landing zone. The drone opens fire from a short distance. Both occupiers were eliminated on the spot with two short bursts of fire.

Autonomy: Such robotic turrets are capable of holding positions for weeks, acting as autonomous firing points controlled by operators from a safe distance.

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Technological advantage near Pokrovsk:

The use of ground drones on this section of the front line is becoming widespread. According to Western media and Ukrainian military sources, up to 90% of logistics and a significant part of fire support in the Pokrovsk direction is now provided by unmanned systems. This compensates for the shortage of infantry and minimises losses among Ukrainian soldiers.