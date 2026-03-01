Day in Donetsk region: over 1,500 strikes, three dead and five wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, 28 February, Russian invaders attacked the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the settlements of Donetsk, Raihorodok, Sukhanivka, and the village of Lvivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Dobropillia as a result of a KAB-250 bomb strike.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Mayaky, Sviatohirsk district. Two civilians were killed in Donetsk.

In Mykolaivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and in Raihorodok, a private house was damaged.

The occupiers fired three KAB-250 bombs at Sloviansk, damaging 37 private houses and two cars. Sukhanivka was shelled with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, damaging 17 private houses, a shop, and three civilian cars.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with four drones, injuring two people and damaging a petrol station and an infrastructure facility.

In Lvivka, a Lancet UAV targeted an express delivery service truck, injuring one person and damaging the vehicle and a power line.

Watch more: "I counted five bodies. All civilians": residents of Kostiantynivka flee to Kramatorsk under attack from Russian drones. VIDEO

In Druzhkivka, one person was wounded and five private houses were damaged.

The Russians fired artillery at Kostyantynivka, killing a man.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

Consequences of the enemy attack







See more: Day in Donetsk region: two dead and four wounded. PHOTOS