"I counted five bodies. All civilians": residents of Kostiantynivka flee to Kramatorsk under attack from Russian drones. VIDEO

The road between Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk has turned into yet another "road of death." According to Censor.NET, civilians trying to escape the shelling of the "Russian world" are becoming targets for precision strikes by Russian drones.

Putin's army, which on paper came to "liberate" Donbas, in practice is hunting down civilian cars and pedestrians.

Terror against civilians: the reality of Kostiantynivka

Eyewitness accounts: People who managed to break through to neighbouring Kramatorsk describe horrific scenes along the road. "I counted five corpses along the way. All civilians, " says a resident who has just left the danger zone.

Drone hunting: Russian terrorists are using FPV drones and UAV drops to strike private evacuation vehicles. The occupiers can see that there are no military personnel in the vehicles, but they deliberately press the release button.

Humanitarian disaster: Kostiantynivka suffers daily from KABs, artillery and rocket strikes. Due to the approaching front line, the city remains without communications, and evacuation is becoming increasingly risky.

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