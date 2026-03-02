Donetsk region over 24 hours: three killed, drone strikes on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Russians attacked settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times in 24 hours. Two people were killed in Kramatorsk, and there are wounded in Druzhkivka. Houses and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

Three houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakhove community, and two more in Toretsk.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: over 1,500 strikes, three dead and five wounded. PHOTO

Kramatorsk district

Two people were killed in Kramatorsk. Two houses were damaged in Andriivka. Four people were wounded in Druzhkivka, and one person was killed in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

Late in the evening on 1 March, Sloviansk was once again subjected to enemy attacks using Italmas and Geran-2 UAVs.

"Hits on the territory of a municipal enterprise and an educational institution. A municipal enterprise, a boiler room, and three high-rise buildings were damaged," said Vadym Liakh, head of the city's military administration.

Watch more: "I counted five bodies. All civilians": residents of Kostiantynivka flee to Kramatorsk under attack from Russian drones. VIDEO

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.





