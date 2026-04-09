New drone production plant to be built in Czechia

Czech drone manufacturer Primoco UAV has received a permit to build a new facility in the city of Písek, which will help the company increase drone production to 300 units per year.

Censor.NET reports this citing Radio Prague International.

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Construction set to begin in 2028

Primoco UAV will invest CZK 750 million (EUR 30.6 million) in the project, preparations for which began in April 2024. Construction of the new facility is scheduled to begin in 2028.

Primoco CEO Ladislav Semetkovský noted that after acquiring the Písek-Krašovice airport in 2019, the company became a global player in the drone market.

"The new facility in Písek will not only reflect this growth, but, thanks to its architectural quality, will also represent a modern 21st-century manufacturing site," Semetkovský said.

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It is noted that Primoco UAV develops and manufactures drones used for a wide range of civilian and military tasks and capable of fully autonomous flight according to pre-programmed flight plans.

Specifications of Primoco UAV drones

Primoco One 150 drones take off and land in fully automatic mode, can remain airborne for up to 15 hours, and have extended range.

The UAVs are used to inspect pipelines and distribution networks in the energy sector, ensure border and coastal security, monitor fires, and conduct search and rescue operations.

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