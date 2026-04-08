Drone production: Underground plant to manufacture UAV components will be built in Ukraine

Ukrainian miltech company General Cherry and Croatian drone manufacturer Orqa are launching serial production of European components in Ukraine.

This is stated in a release by the Ukrainian company.

"We are officially launching a strategic partnership with Orqa – the largest manufacturer of UAVs and components in Europe, working with more than 50 countries and 24 NATO members – to phase out Chinese components," the statement says.

What is envisaged

The cooperation provides for the construction of an underground plant in Ukraine to manufacture components and peripherals for UAVs as part of the Build in Ukraine programme.

In parallel, joint serial production will be launched in Croatia, where cutting-edge technologies for the drone industry will be developed.

"Our goal is full localisation of component production in Ukraine, which will ensure real independence from foreign suppliers and a fundamentally new level of resilience for the Defence Forces," the company stressed.

It was also reported that the first joint products will appear in the near future.

See more: Defence Forces expand use of UGVs: More than 9,000 frontline missions carried out in March, Ministry of Defence says. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian engineers had developed a new power supply system for fixed-wing drones, allowing them to fly more than 600% farther and operate where it had previously been impossible.

Whereas previously the simplest agricultural drone used for crop forecasting or field mapping could fly up to 30 km, such UAVs have now become weapons. A drone can cover nearly 200 km deep into enemy rear areas and strike high-value targets – from Buk-M1 air defence systems to military depots.

It also became known that the European Commission has initiated the allocation of €45 billion to Ukraine for 2026, with part of these funds to be earmarked for drones.