Defence Forces expand use of UGVs: More than 9,000 frontline missions carried out in March, Ministry of Defence says. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

The Defence Forces continue to expand the use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) instead of servicemen wherever possible in the most difficult conditions. This is evidenced by data from the DELTA combat system.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence said this.

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How many UGV missions were carried out in March

In March, UGVs carried out more than 9,000 combat and logistics missions on the front line. By comparison, there were more than 2,900 such missions in November last year, and more than 7,500 in January 2026.

In total, robots completed about 24,500 missions in the first three months of this year.

They are now performing a wide range of tasks on the front line: delivering ammunition, supporting logistics, and evacuating the wounded.

Watch more: Professional manoeuvre by operator of 66th SMB’s UGV saved system from being hit by enemy FPV drone. VIDEO

Most effective units in the use of UGVs

The Ministry of Defence notes that one of its priorities is to shift as much frontline logistics as possible to UGVs in order to reduce risks for defenders. In March, 167 units were already using unmanned ground vehicles for various missions. By comparison, there were 67 in November 2025.

Over the past month, the top five units by total points received for completed UGV missions were:

3rd Separate Assault Brigade; 1st Separate Medical Battalion; Unmanned Systems Company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade; 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade; 3rd Operational Brigade named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan Spartan.

Watch more: Soldiers from 210th Separate Assault Regiment evacuated wounded soldier under fire using ground robot. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defence also recalled that the DELTA combat system has expanded the tracking of UGV mission results. Units can plan logistics and evacuation missions there. After completion, the result is verified, and the system automatically generates a report and calculates points according to established parameters.

The Brave1 Market platform offers a range of unmanned ground vehicles that units can obtain for combat points — quickly, transparently, and in line with the real needs of the front.

Read more: Ukrainian air defence intercepted more than 90% of drones in March despite record attacks – Defence Ministry