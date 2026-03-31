Soldiers from 210th Separate Assault Regiment evacuated wounded soldier under fire using ground robot. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing an evacuation carried out by an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) designed to operate in high-risk areas.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the successful evacuation of a wounded Ukrainian comrade by soldiers of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment.
It is noted that UGVs operate in areas where human presence is extremely risky.
Ground robots are capable of reaching areas under heavy fire where evacuation teams cannot safely enter.
deliver equipment and carry out other tasks without risking the lives of personnel.
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