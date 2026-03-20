Forced evacuation of children announced from certain areas of Sloviansk – Regional Military Administration

Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has signed an order on the forced evacuation of children from certain areas of Sloviansk that are most vulnerable to enemy shelling.

As reported by Censor.NET, Filashkin said this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Which streets are subject to evacuation

It is noted that this concerns:

Viacheslav Chornovil Street, Myronivska Street, Karpatska Street, Shakhtarska Street, Ordenonostsiv Street, Lysychanska Street, Popova Street, Narvska Street, Rostovska Street, Tahanrozka Street, Pyrohova Street, Stepna Street, Seleznivska Street, Shyroka Street, Velykodnia Street, Selianska Street, Livoberezhna Street, Verbova Street, Makiivska Street, A. Solovianenka Street, H. Tymofieieva Street, Kurortna Street, Sichova Street, Moldavska Street, Enerhetykiv Street, Podolska Street, Azovska Street, B. Hrinchenka Street, Podilska Street;

Viacheslav Chornovil Drive, Krynychnyi Drive;

Myronivskyi Lane, Karpatskyi Lane, Shakhtarskyi Lane, Burshtynovyi Lane, H. Tymofieieva Lane, Raihorodskyi Lane, Livoberezhnyi Lane, Shyrokyi Lane, A. Solovianenka Lane, Selianskyi Lane.

Read more: Lyman direction remains enemy’s key target, - Trehubov

Order sent for approval

The head of the Regional Military Administration said the order had been sent for approval to the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Displacement established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"Saving lives is the most important thing. Especially the lives and health of children, who are unable to make decisions and leave on their own. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Filashkin stressed.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS